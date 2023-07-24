A popular independent business showcasing more than 100 local creatives is launching its second Merseyside venue. MerseyMade aims to showcase creative talent within the region and now Wirral residents will be able to browse beautiful handmade goods.

MerseyMade’s Liverpool store and cafe is located in the historic Chancery Building on the corner of Paradise Street, and following the success of its recent pop-up shop in Liverpool One, a second permanent venue will open in the beautiful seaside town of West Kirby, later this month.

Founder, Vicky Gawith, previously told LiverpoolWorld the business is “all about supporting independent businesses” and aims to help local creatives who “haven’t got a place where they can sell and showcase their items.”

Announcing the new venue on social media, the MerseyMade team said: “We are extremely excited that we will be opening our second MerseyMade Store just across the Mersey in West Kirby! We have been really busy behind the scenes and cannot wait to open the doors to our West Kirby store at the end of this month Kara and her team are looking forward to welcoming you there with unique and beautiful items, all handmade by local artists and makers Stay tuned for more updates and the big reveal!”

MerseyMade founder Vicky Gawith with creative director Jenny Dunlop