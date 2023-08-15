Creative hub MerseyMade opens second store in West Kirby

It is the much-loved independent’s first Wirral venture and its second store opening since launching in 2019.

A popular creative hub for local artists has opened a brand new shop, allowing creators, artisans and makers to bring their work to the Wirral.

MerseyMade’s Liverpool store, located in the historic Chancery Building, has attracted a loyal following since it opened almost four years ago and following the success of its recent pop-up shop in Liverpool One, a second permanent venue has officially opened in the beautiful seaside town of West Kirby.

The inviting new shop, located on Banks Road, is the much-loved independent’s first Wirral venture and its second store opening since launching in 2019.

Reflecting its coastal location, the new MerseyMade venue features original artworks capturing familiar local views including West Kirby Marine Lake, Hoylake Beach and Hilbre Island. Among the local artists whose work can be found at MerseyMade’s Wirral hub is Hoylake-based Beth Sheldrake, who is known for her paintings of the peninsula’s dramatic seascapes.

MerseyMade Wirral offerings.

Speaking on the opening of MerseyMade in West Kirby, Founder Vicky Gawith, who lives in the area with her husband and four children, said: “Bringing the MerseyMade concept to the Wirral has long been an ambition of mine and I am thrilled to have found the perfect location in West Kirby.

“As an independent creative hub, we’re looking forward to enriching the local community and supporting Wirral’s talented artists, artisans and makers, particularly those who tend to work from home or in small studios.

“Our aim is to source original artworks and unique pieces that have been created right here on our doorstep and bring them all together for people to uncover at MerseyMade. Opening a second shop in West Kirby allows us to strengthen our connection with Wirral-based creative businesses as we champion their achievements and provide a new setting for their work to be discovered and enjoyed.”