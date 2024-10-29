The teenager charged with the murders of three young girls at a dance class in Southport is to be separately prosecuted for terror offences after the poison ricin and an Al Qaeda manual were found during searches of his home.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, has been charged with production of a biological toxin and possessing information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism, Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said on Tuesday.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court by video link on Wednesday, October 30. The terror charges come after searches of his home in Banks, near Southport, unearthed ricin and a PDF file entitled Military Studies In The Jihad Against The Tyrants, The Al Qaeda Training Manual.

However, Chief Constable Kennedy said the murder of Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, Bebe King, 6, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, was not being treated as a terrorist incident. The three young girls were fatally stabbed during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Hart Street, Southport, on July 29.

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana (centre) covering his face as he appeared in the dock at Liverpool Crown Court charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article | Elizabeth Cook /PA Wire

Rudakubana is also charged with the attempted murder of eight other children, instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes, as well as possession of a knife. A trial is expected to begin in January.

Ms Kennedy said: “Searches of Axel Rudakubana’s home address resulted in an unknown substance being found. Testing confirmed the substance as Ricin.

“We have worked extensively with partners to establish that there was a low to very low risk to the public and I want to make that reassurance clear today. I can also tell you that there was no Ricin present at Hart Street.”

Young girls Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar all died as a reuslt of Monday's knife attack. | Handout

She said it was “certainly not the case” that police were deciding to keep information from the public and said she wanted to reassure communities that police are committed to getting justice and to being open and transparent. The attack has not been declared as a terrorist incident by counter-terror police, Ms Kennedy said.

She added: “I recognise that these new charges may lead to speculation. The matter for which Axel Rudakubana has been charged under the Terrorism Act does not require motive to be established.

“For a matter to be declared as a terrorist incident, motivation would need to be established. I would strongly advise anyone against speculating as to the motivation in this case. The criminal proceedings against Axel Rudakubana are live and he has a right to a fair trial.”

The police chief urged people not to engage in “rumour and speculation”.

She said: “We must not lose sight of the families of Elsie, Bebe and Alice, who are still grieving, and the families and those victims who were present at Hart Street on July 29. We need to do the right thing to ensure that the justice process is not prejudiced.”

Rudakubana is alleged to have entered the school holiday dance class, at a small business park in Southport, shortly before midday. Elsie and Bebe were pronounced dead at the scene. Alice was pronounced dead at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in the early hours of the next day.