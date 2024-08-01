Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 17-year-old boy charged with the murders of three girls killed in the Southport knife attack has been named in court.

The teenager was named as Axel Rudakubana after a judge lifted reporting restrictions at Liverpool Crown Court this morning.

Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary KC made the ruling when the 17-year-old appeared before him in court.

The teenager could previously not be named because of his age but would have lost anonymity when he turns 18 next Wednesday.

Teenager charged with the murders of three girls and the attempted murder of 10 others arrives at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on August 1, 2024. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9 , Bebe King, 6, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, were fatally stabbed on Monday when a knifeman entered the dance class on Hart Street in Southport.

Eight other children suffered knife wounds – with five of them left in a critical condition – while two adults were also critically hurt.

Rudakubana was also charged with the attempted murder of two adults, yoga class instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes, as well as the attempted murder of the eight children who cannot be named for legal reasons.

He is further charged with possession of a bladed article, a curved kitchen knife, the court heard.

Three girls – Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar – were fatally stabbed | Merseyside Police/PA Wire

Earlier on Thursday the teenager, from Banks in Lancashire, appeared in the dock at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court for a preliminary hearing.

Rudakubana was brought into court at 10.21am, wearing a baggy grey tracksuit and black slippers.

He was reported to have stood and smiled at the row of reporters sat behind the glass dock before he was asked to sit down.

The teenager used his left hand to pull his sweatshirt over his face above his nose and kept his head low during the five-minute hearing, in which he did not speak.

None of the families of either the victims or defendant were in court for the brief hearing.

Rudakubana was remanded in youth detention accommodation.