Peter Langley, 33, of Clipsley Lane, is charged with murder after Alfred Langley, 77, was found dead with a head injury in Haydock.

A man has been charged with murder after a pensioner was found dead with a head injury inside a house in Haydock on Tuesday.

Merseyside Police officers were called to the home on Clipsley Lane at about 10.10pm, where the body of 77-year-old Alfred Langley was found.

Peter Langley, 33, of Clipsley Lane, has been charged with murder. He will appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court today, Friday, 1 November.

Detective Inspector Yoseph Al-Ramadhan said: “This was a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life.” The force said the family are being supported by specialist officers.