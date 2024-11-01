Haydock murder investigation: Man charged with killing pensioner Alfred Langley, 77
A man has been charged with murder after a pensioner was found dead with a head injury inside a house in Haydock on Tuesday.
Merseyside Police officers were called to the home on Clipsley Lane at about 10.10pm, where the body of 77-year-old Alfred Langley was found.
Peter Langley, 33, of Clipsley Lane, has been charged with murder. He will appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court today, Friday, 1 November.
Detective Inspector Yoseph Al-Ramadhan said: “This was a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life.” The force said the family are being supported by specialist officers.