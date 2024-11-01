Haydock murder investigation: Man charged with killing pensioner Alfred Langley, 77

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor

Editor

Published 1st Nov 2024, 09:11 BST
Updated 1st Nov 2024, 09:16 BST
Peter Langley, 33, of Clipsley Lane, is charged with murder after Alfred Langley, 77, was found dead with a head injury in Haydock.

A man has been charged with murder after a pensioner was found dead with a head injury inside a house in Haydock on Tuesday.

Most Popular

Merseyside Police officers were called to the home on Clipsley Lane at about 10.10pm, where the body of 77-year-old Alfred Langley was found.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Peter Langley, 33, of Clipsley Lane, has been charged with murder. He will appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court today, Friday, 1 November.

Detective Inspector Yoseph Al-Ramadhan said: “This was a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life.” The force said the family are being supported by specialist officers.

Related topics:Merseyside PolicePensionerPolice
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice