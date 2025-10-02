Live

Manchester synagogue attack: Latest updates and reaction as suspect shot in Crumpsall

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 2nd Oct 2025, 12:12 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2025, 12:35 BST
Manchester synagogue attack: Latest updates and reaction as suspect shot in Crumpsall

Four people have been injured after a car was driven at members of the public and a man was stabbed outside a synagogue.

Greater Manchester Police said they were called to an incident in Middleton Road, Crumpsall, on Thursday, where a man, who is believed to be the offender, was shot by firearms officers. Police said they had “declared Plato” – the national code-word used by police and emergency services when responding to a “marauding terror attack”.

The Prime Minister is set to fly home early from a meeting of European leaders in Denmark in order to chair a Cobra meeting following the incident. Sir Keir Starmer said he was “appalled” at the attack, adding: “The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific.”

In a statement, the force said: “Police were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, on Middleton Road, Crumpsall, at 9.31am by a member of the public, stating he had witnessed a car being driven towards members of the public and one man had been stabbed.”

The force said it declared a major incident at 9.37am. The statement continued: “Shots were fired by Greater Manchester Police firearms officers at 9.38am. One man has been shot, believed to be the offender.

“Paramedics arrived at the scene at 9.41am and are tending to members of the public. (There are) currently four members of the public with injuries caused by both the vehicle and stab wounds. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area while the police continue to deal with the incident.”

Follow our live blog for more as the incident unfolds.

Key Events

12:39 BST

Live from the scene as 2 people confirmed dead

12:33 BST

Two confirmed dead after synagogue terror attack

Police have confirmed two people have died after a terror attack outside a Manchester synagogue this morning.

Two people have sadly died following the major incident outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, Middleton Road, Crumpsall.
Two people have sadly died following the major incident outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, Middleton Road, Crumpsall.

https://www.lep.co.uk/news/two-people-dead-after-stabbing-at-synagogue-in-manchester-5343251

12:30 BST

'An outrageous attack' - Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch told BBC Radio Bristol: “It does look like an outrageous attack on the Jewish community on their holiest day, Yom Kippur. I think it is a vile and disgusting attack.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch delivers a speech.
Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch delivers a speech. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

“I know that many Jewish people in our country feel that they’re no longer safe and my heart goes out to the people who have been hurt by this, and everyone who’s been affected. I want to say to Jewish people all around our country that you belong here.

“Britain is a country which will look after you. We need to make sure that the rise in antisemitism that we’re seeing in our country is quelled completely.”

FULL STORY: https://www.manchesterworld.uk/news/im-appalled-political-leaders-condemn-attack-on-manchester-synagogue-as-suspect-shot-5343222

12:27 BST

'My thoughts are with the victims' says Lib Dem leader Ed Davey

Posting on Bluesky, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: “Horrified and appalled by the attack outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Liberal Dem leader Sir Ed Davey delivers a speech during his party's autumn conference.
Liberal Dem leader Sir Ed Davey delivers a speech during his party's autumn conference. PIC: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

“My thoughts are with the victims, our brave emergency services and the entire Jewish community.”

FULL STORY: https://www.manchesterworld.uk/news/im-appalled-political-leaders-condemn-attack-on-manchester-synagogue-as-suspect-shot-5343222

12:27 BST

'It’s a dreadful attack': Local MP issues statement on 'stabbing' at Heaton Park synagogue

Graham Stringer, Labour MP for Blackley and Middleton South, has called for ‘Mancunians to come together’ in the wake of the incident

Graham Stringer, Labour MP for Blackley and Middleton South, has called for 'Mancunians to come together' in the wake of the incident.
Graham Stringer, Labour MP for Blackley and Middleton South, has called for ‘Mancunians to come together’ in the wake of the incident. | Leon Neal/AFP via Getty Images

https://www.manchesterworld.uk/news/its-a-dreadful-attack-local-mp-issues-statement-on-stabbing-at-heaton-park-synagogue-5343234

12:25 BSTUpdated 12:29 BST

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood 'horrified'

In a statement posted on X, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “I am horrified by the news of an attack at a synagogue in Manchester today, on the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

placeholder image

“My first thoughts are with the victims, our brave police and emergency services. I am being kept updated by Greater Manchester Police. I urge people to follow the advice of the emergency services.”

FULL STORY: https://www.manchesterworld.uk/news/im-appalled-political-leaders-condemn-attack-on-manchester-synagogue-as-suspect-shot-5343222

12:24 BST

Man shot and several injured at Manchester synagogue

12:24 BST

'I’m appalled' says Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer

In a statement on X, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “I’m appalled by the attack at a synagogue in Crumpsall. The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer delivers his keynote speech to the Labour Party Conference.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer delivers his keynote speech to the Labour Party Conference. PIC: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

“My thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services and all the first responders.”

http://manchesterworld.uk/news/im-appalled-political-leaders-condemn-attack-on-manchester-synagogue-as-suspect-shot-5343222

12:23 BST

Leaders from across the political spectrum have been united in their condemnation of the horrific scenes unfolding in Manchester

Prime Minister Keir Starmer
Prime Minister Keir Starmer said money could be used to revive high streets | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

https://www.manchesterworld.uk/news/im-appalled-political-leaders-condemn-attack-on-manchester-synagogue-as-suspect-shot-5343222

12:21 BST

'Major incident' declared after reports of multiple stabbings at Manchester synagogue

Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall Greater Manchester
Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall Greater Manchester | Wikipedia

https://www.manchesterworld.uk/news/major-incident-declared-after-reports-of-multiple-stabbings-at-manchester-synagogue-5342885

12:21 BST

Reporter Jessica Lees live at the scene

12:19 BST

4 injured in synagogue car & stabbing attack as suspect shot by police

Emergency services at the scene of an incident at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, where police have shot a suspect after several people were stabbed and a car was driven at members of the public. Picture date: Thursday October 2, 2025.
Emergency services at the scene of an incident at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, where police have shot a suspect after several people were stabbed and a car was driven at members of the public. Picture date: Thursday October 2, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

https://www.manchesterworld.uk/news/crime/manchester-synagogue-attack-4-injured-in-car-and-stabbing-attack-as-suspect-shot-by-police-5342907

12:18 BST

Everything Andy Burnham said after reports of stabbing at synagogue

Andy Burnham has sought to reassure Greater Manchester the 'immediate danger has been averted' after a 'major incident' outside a north Manchester synagogue.
Andy Burnham has sought to reassure Greater Manchester the ‘immediate danger has been averted’ after a ‘major incident’ outside a north Manchester synagogue. | Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

https://www.manchesterworld.uk/news/everything-andy-burnham-said-after-police-scramble-to-north-manchester-synagogue-amid-stabbing-reports-5343185

