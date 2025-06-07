Merseyside Police look to crackdown on shoplifters after spate of thefts

Merseyside police are looking to clampdown on shoplifters after a spate of thefts in which staff have been “threatened, pushed or injured”.

They have now released CCTV images of four people they would like to speak with in connections with the unrelated thefts.

Merseyside Police would like to speak with the these four people in connection with unrelated thefts. | Merseyside Police

The first incident took place shortly before 7pm on April 2 when a man was reported to have stolen a box of chocolates from Asda in Huyton Lane, injuring the hand of a security guard he struggled with as he pushed himself out of a side door.

A second theft is reported to have taken place at 1.40pm on April 25 when a suspect was reported to have pushed a member of staff out of his way as he made off on foot from Farmfoods in Crosby with items he had not paid for.

On May 10, it was reported a suspect stole a bottle of wine from Heron Foods in Old Swan at 5.10pm and when challenged, threated that she would smash the bottle of wine over the head of the member of staff. After the wine was returned, the suspect reportedly punched, kicked and pulled the hair of the staff member.

Lastly, a man who reportedly attempted to steal three bottles of vodka from Asda on Smithdown Road was tackled by a security guard just after 12:50am on May 31. The suspect kicked the security guard to the legs and stomach, leaving with one of the bottles.

Detective Inspector Andrew Ford said: “Staff in shops and businesses in communities across Merseyside provide a vital service that people in those communities depend upon.

“The last thing they need as they try to earn a living is to have to confront thieves, and to be abused or even assaulted when they do.

“We take all reports of robbery and retail crime extremely seriously, and are determined to ensure anyone who commits retail crime is brought to justice.

“We believe the people pictured may have information that could prove vital to our enquiries, and appeal to them or anyone who recognises them to contact us.”

Anyone with information on any one of the people pictured should contact Merseyside Police social media or via their website.

You can also call 101.