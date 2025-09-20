Merseyside police on the hunt for wanted man

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 20th Sep 2025
Merseyside police are on the hunt for a man who is wanted for recall to prison after breaching his licence conditions.

A spokesperson said: “Wesley Johnson, 36, is wanted on a recall to prison after failing to abide by his licensing conditions following his release after serving a sentence for drugs offences.

“He is described as around 6ft tall, has a slim build and short brown hair.

“If you see Johnson or hold any information, contact us via @MerPolCC on social media, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

