Merseyside police on the hunt for wanted man
Merseyside police are on the hunt for a man who is wanted for recall to prison after breaching his licence conditions.
A spokesperson said: “Wesley Johnson, 36, is wanted on a recall to prison after failing to abide by his licensing conditions following his release after serving a sentence for drugs offences.
“He is described as around 6ft tall, has a slim build and short brown hair.
“If you see Johnson or hold any information, contact us via @MerPolCC on social media, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”