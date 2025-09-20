Merseyside police on the hunt for wanted man

Wesley Johnson, 36. | MP

Merseyside police are on the hunt for a man who is wanted for recall to prison after breaching his licence conditions.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: “Wesley Johnson, 36, is wanted on a recall to prison after failing to abide by his licensing conditions following his release after serving a sentence for drugs offences.

Wesley Johnson, 36. | MP

“He is described as around 6ft tall, has a slim build and short brown hair.

“If you see Johnson or hold any information, contact us via @MerPolCC on social media, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”