Jessica Lees
By Jessica Lees

Reporter

Published 8th Jun 2025, 12:23 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2025, 12:26 BST

Merseyside Police appeal to the public to help find missing 12-year-old girl who went missing on Friday

12-year-old Nicole Xue is missing from her home in Old Swan and was last seen at home at 7pm on Friday, 6 June.

Missing 12-year-old Nicole Xue | Merseyside Police

She is described as Asian, 5ft 2in tall, large build, with very long, black straight hair. She was last seen wearing all blue dark clothes and white On Cloud trainers.

Nicole is known to regularly visit the Liverpool, Warrington and Wirral areas.

Merseyside Police, said: “ We would appeal to anyone in those areas to let us know if they see her. We are becoming increasingly concerned for Nicole's welfare, and are appealing to anyone who may have seen her to contact us on 999, so we can make sure she's safe and well.”

You can also DM @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or you can pass on any sightings of Nicole via this form: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/add-something-reported-missing/ and any other information by ringing 101.

