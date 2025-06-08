Merseyside Police appeal to the public to help find missing 12-year-old girl who went missing on Friday

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

12-year-old Nicole Xue is missing from her home in Old Swan and was last seen at home at 7pm on Friday, 6 June.

Missing 12-year-old Nicole Xue | Merseyside Police

She is described as Asian, 5ft 2in tall, large build, with very long, black straight hair. She was last seen wearing all blue dark clothes and white On Cloud trainers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicole is known to regularly visit the Liverpool, Warrington and Wirral areas.

Merseyside Police, said: “ We would appeal to anyone in those areas to let us know if they see her. We are becoming increasingly concerned for Nicole's welfare, and are appealing to anyone who may have seen her to contact us on 999, so we can make sure she's safe and well.”

You can also DM @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or you can pass on any sightings of Nicole via this form: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/add-something-reported-missing/ and any other information by ringing 101.