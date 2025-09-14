Police are appealing for dashcam footage and information following fatal M57 crash

Police are continuing to appeal for dashcam and any further information following a fatal collision on the M57 earlier this week.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 3.04pm on Wednesday 10 September, police were called to reports a black Audi A5 had left the motorway and caught fire on the northbound carriageway close to junction 2 and 3.

Police are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision. | Google

Sadly, a 60-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following enquiries, it is believed that there was an incident prior to the collision involving a dark coloured, 63 plate VW Golf GTi.

Detective Sergeant Simon Duffy from the Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our investigation continues at pace and we are extremely keen to speak to anyone who was driving Northbound on the M57 between Tarbock Island and Stockbridge Village, at around 3pm-3.05pm on Wednesday.

“If this is you, or if you know someone who regularly travels the route, please check any dashcams if you have not already done so. What your camera captured could potentially be vital. It is imperative for the investigation and the family of the deceased to establish the full circumstances, and your dashcam could well be a piece in the jigsaw.

"We do not expect you to review the footage, just contact us as soon as possible and we will review your footage. If you are unsure as how to download your footage, tell us and we will make the necessary arrangements.”

If you have information contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 777 5747, or email [email protected] quoting reference number 25000750601.