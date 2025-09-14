Police are appealing for dashcam footage and information following fatal M57 crash

Jessica Lees
By Jessica Lees

Reporter

Published 14th Sep 2025, 11:06 BST
Police are continuing to appeal for dashcam and any further information following a fatal collision on the M57 earlier this week.

At around 3.04pm on Wednesday 10 September, police were called to reports a black Audi A5 had left the motorway and caught fire on the northbound carriageway close to junction 2 and 3.

Most Popular
Police are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision.placeholder image
Police are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision. | Google

Sadly, a 60-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following enquiries, it is believed that there was an incident prior to the collision involving a dark coloured, 63 plate VW Golf GTi.

Detective Sergeant Simon Duffy from the Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our investigation continues at pace and we are extremely keen to speak to anyone who was driving Northbound on the M57 between Tarbock Island and Stockbridge Village, at around 3pm-3.05pm on Wednesday.

“If this is you, or if you know someone who regularly travels the route, please check any dashcams if you have not already done so. What your camera captured could potentially be vital. It is imperative for the investigation and the family of the deceased to establish the full circumstances, and your dashcam could well be a piece in the jigsaw.

"We do not expect you to review the footage, just contact us as soon as possible and we will review your footage. If you are unsure as how to download your footage, tell us and we will make the necessary arrangements.”

If you have information contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 777 5747, or email [email protected] quoting reference number 25000750601.

Related topics:dashcamFireFamily
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice