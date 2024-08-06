Thirty-nine people have now been arrested following violent disorder and looting in Liverpool and Southport in the past week.

Merseyside Police chief Serena Kennedy told criminals involved in the riots in Liverpool and Southport that 'we are coming for you' as another man was arrested in connection with the unrest.

It came after the first eleven suspects appeared in court on Monday, charged with violent disorder or burglary offences. The majority of the defendants pleaded guilty and were remanded in custody, in prison, before sentencing at Liverpool Crown Court later this month.

Shortly afterwards, Merseyside Police announced they had arrested a 30-year-old man from Newton-le-Willows on suspicion of violent disorder in connection with the riots in Southport on Tuesday (30 July), when far-right protestors attacked a mosque, threw missiles at police and set fire to vehicles.

He becomes the 13th person to be arrested in connection with the disorder in Southport and the 39th person following disorder in Merseyside in the past week.

On Saturday (August 3), buildings were set on fire, shops were looted and emergency services were attacked as riots at Liverpool’s Pier Head and city centre spread to County Road in Walton.

The disruption comes after three young girls - Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar - were killed in a mass stabbing in Southport last Monday (July 29).

Lies, rumours and disinformation spread on social media have played a key part in recent violent riots, in which police and others have come under attack by members of the far-right (Picture: Getty Images)

The scenes of violence and looting that followed the tragedy have shocked residents across Merseyside and Chief Constable Kennedy has told any rioters thinking they have got away with it that her detectives 'are coming for you' too.

"The message I would want to send is that you may be sitting at home with a cup of tea, thinking you have got away with the events of Saturday or Tuesday, you absolutely have not," she said. "We are coming for you."

Chief Constable Kennedy told the Liverpool Echo: "We have got hours of CCTV footage, hours of social media footage that people are sending us, local people who are horrified at what they saw on their streets, who want us to come for you. We are reviewing that, we are identifying you and we are coming for you. You will see arrests carrying on over the next few days, the next few months. You are not safe, you cannot sit behind your door, thinking you are safe because we are coming for you."