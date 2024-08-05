A woman was taken to hospital for assessment of head injuries.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man and a woman from Everton have been arrested following a racial attack in Walton on Sunday (August 4).

At around 12.20pm on Sunday, Merseyside Police were called to County Road after receiving a report of a racially aggravated assault. A woman was found and taken to hospital for assessment of head injuries, and two suspects were quickly detained. The incident came after a night of violent disorder on County Road on Saturday, which saw around 300 rioters assemble and bricks and fireworks thrown at police offices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Protests and riots broke out in Liverpool on Saturday. | Emma Dukes

A 24-year-old woman from Everton and a 30-year-old man from Everton were both arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated assault, and have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A video of the attack was widely shared on social media, appearing to show two women in a scuffle on County Road. A man appears to try to help before another man kicks one of the women in the head. Later in the video, a woman says ‘don’t you dare to that to me again’, before grabbing her dog and kicking the woman, who is kneeling on the floor, in the head.

Chief Inspector Steve Robinson said: "This was an incident which will have understandably shocked any witnesses, and one made even more despicable by what appears to have been an appalling hate crime element. At a time of much uncertainty in our communities, we are determined to investigate all such incidents and protect those people who are targeted.

“Two people are now under investigation so I would remind people not to post information which jeopardises this or any other ongoing matters. If you saw or captured the incident, come forward to us via @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 24000676843.”