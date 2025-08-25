Emergency services are in Southport following an incident this afternoon.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 4.20pm, officers and other emergency services were called to Southport Marine Lake on Southport Promenade after a concern for the safety of a man.

Man removed from water in Southport Marine Lake | Google

A man was removed from the water and has been taken to hospital for assessment. A cordon is now in place covering some of the lake. The police have asked for people’s patience as their work continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Pete Rexwinkel said: “The incident took place close to the Royal Clifton Hotel, at a busy time on this warm bank holiday Monday.

Adding: “If anyone saw what happened and can provide any information, please come forward to officers at the scene or via 101 or online.”

You can contact police via @MerPolCC on X, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, on our force website, or by calling 101 with reference 649.