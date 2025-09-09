Two men have been sentenced today (September 9) for “heinous” historic sexual offences against two underage girls in St Helens.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Ford, of Recreation Street in St Helens, and Alex Hughes, of Nuttall Road in Blackpool, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court following an extensive investigation by detectives at Merseyside Police.

The court heard that 15 years ago Ford and Hughes befriended to two girls when the victims were aged 12 and 14 years and would meet up to socialise in St Helens town centre, with the two offenders providing them with alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sexual offences were reported in March 2022 and, in August last year, detectives charged both suspects.

36-year-old Ford was charged with three counts of sexual activity with a child, while 32-year-old Hughes was charged with 13 sexual offences.

Hughes pleaded guilty to sexual activity with victim one - the 12-year-old girl, but only when she was aged 14 and over.

Alex Hughes and Daniel Ford. | Merseyside Police

Following a trial, Ford was found guilty of three counts of sexual activity with a child. He received two years and eight months in prison. Hughes received three years and eight months in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Steve Byrom said: “I hope this sentencing shows that time is no barrier in reporting offences to Merseyside Police and we will take every report extremely seriously, regardless of when it occurred.“

“I would like to commend both of the victims for coming forward and reporting the heinous crimes committed by Ford and Hughes. This result was only possible thanks to the determination and bravery of the two victims.

“Merseyside Police is completely committed to protecting children from sexual abuse and those who seek to do them harm.

“As you can imagine for victims of such an appalling crime, the impact on them is significant and long-lasting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you have experienced any form of sexual abuse, or know of a child being abused, please come forward and report this to police.

“We take all such reports extremely seriously and if you can find the courage to come forward and speak to us we have specially trained officers who will treat you with sensitivity and compassion.”