Home Office data shows the vast majority of investigations into break-ins are closed without anyone being brought to justice.

Fewer than 1 in 26 burglary cases reported to Merseyside Police in the space of a year resulted in a suspect being charged, shocking data has found.

Analysis of Home Office statistics found that of 5,141 burglaries investigated by the force in 2021-22 almost 4,241 of the probes were closed without a suspect being identified.

Image: Adobe Stock

It comes as police forces are attempting to rebuild public confidence that crimes are being investigated, with the new commissioner of the Met Police in London recently announcing that officers will attend every burglary report that comes in.

Sir Mark Rowley told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the crime was “too serious an intrusion” not to have a police officer attend.

He said it is unacceptable that the proportion of reported burglaries attended by an officer from the force has fallen to 50%. And in August, the police watchdog ordered forces to improve their response to burglaries, thefts and robberies.

Advertisement

In a damning report, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary said forces were missing opportunities to identify and catch offenders.

His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary Andy Cooke said: “Burglary, robbery and theft are not minor crimes. They are crimes that strike at the heart of how safe people feel in their own homes or communities. The current low charge rates for these crimes are unacceptable and unsustainable – there needs to be a concerted drive to address this issue because it directly affects the public’s confidence in the police’s ability to keep them safe.”

He said there was a “postcode lottery” across England and Wales, with some victims more likely than others to get a thorough investigation from their force.

What does the data show for Merseyside?

Police figures compiled by the Home Office show that Merseyside’s charge rate is even lower than the ‘unacceptable’ national average.

Advertisement

Across England and Wales, only 5% of burglary investigations resulted in a suspect being charged or asking for the offence to be taken into consideration by the courts in 2021/22.

In Merseyside, the charge rate of 3.9%. Hampshire had the lowest charge rate in the country, at 2.6%.

Out of 5141 closed bulgarly cases between 2021-22 in Merseyside, only 189 resulted in a suspect being charged or summonsed.

In 4,241 of the cases, police failed to identify a suspect at all.