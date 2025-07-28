“You are a coward” are the words of Matthew Daulby's heartbroken parents to his killer.

Matthew Daulby, 19, from Liverpool, was knifed in the chest after two groups clashed outside a bar in Ormskirk, Lancashire, on 29 July, 2023.

Matthew Daulby, 19, from Liverpool, was knifed in the chest after two groups clashed outside a bar in Ormskirk, Lancashire, on 29 July, 2023.

The tragic teen was found after police were called to Railway Road amid reports of a fight shortly after midnight.

He was found a short distance away with serious stab injuries and died later in hospital.

A post mortem established the cause of Mr Daulby's death was a single stab wound to the chest but he had also sustained other injuries.

Today Thomas Dures, 21, who had went on the run for 18 months before handing himself in at a police station in Greece, was found guilty of his murder.

Thomas Dures who fatally stabbed Matthew Daulby, 19, in Ormskirk and then went on the run for 18 months, has been sentenced today to 23 years in prison. | Lancashire Police

Dures, who was also found guilty of wounding with intent following a trial at Preston Crown Court, wil serve a minimum of 23 years behind bars.

However, Matthew’s parents have to serve a life sentence of grief without their son.

When Matthew was murdered his heartbroken parents Angela and Gary issued a heartfelt video plea for any information on his whereabouts. | Lancs Police

When Matthew was murdered his heartbroken parents Angela and Gary issued a heartfelt video plea for any information on his whereabouts.

Crimestoppers also put up a £20k reward for information.

Two years later in a victim impact statement to the court, Matthew’s mum Angela said: “Your cowardly actions have meant we have not been able to grieve properly, which has increased our family’s trauma.

“It left us wondering why you ran, and in a position where we had no choice but to resort to doing things that, as private people, we would never have imagined having to do — like appear on TV appealing for you to be caught and face justice at the worst time in our lives.

“We have also had to go through two murder trials, all because you are a coward who carried a knife and wanted to avoid capture and owning up to murdering Matthew.

“Having to watch video footage, repeatedly, of Matthew being murdered and watching you walk away, carry on your evening and your life for another 18 months. I will never be able to forget or forgive.

“You have never shown any remorse or even acceptance that you murdered the most precious thing in our lives.”

Matthew Daulby's parents | Lancs Police

She added: “You started a whole chain of events and attacked from behind with a knife in a cowardly act that has changed our lives forever.

“My family will never be the same again. You have spoilt the happiest, loving family anybody could wish to have.

“I hope you eventually realise the pain you have caused and the consequences your senseless actions have had.

“While this marks the end of a very long and challenging journey through the criminal justice system, the loss of Matthew is permanent, life-changing, and unbearable every day. Two years ago today was the last time we saw you and said have a nice night.

“Matthew, you will live on in our hearts forever. We love you and miss you every day.”

DCI Andy Fallows, from our Force Major Investigation Team, said: “I welcome today’s sentence which brings to an end the Daulby family’s long and arduous wait for justice.

“Tomorrow marks two years since Matthew was unlawfully taken from them. And the Daulby family have had to wait patiently for the man responsible for delivering the fatal injury to answer for his crimes.

“They have had to figure out a way to try and grieve, knowing the man responsible to taking their son’s life was actively evading justice, and celebrating his 21st birthday in the sun. Something Matthew will never be able to do.”

He added: “Thomas Dures came back to the UK with the intent of getting in the dock and telling a catalogue of lies.

“He pointed the finger of blame at everybody but himself and took no accountability for his actions. Thankfully the jury saw through his lies and ensured that Dures will be held accountable for his crimes.

“I’d like to thank my investigation team for everything they have done in securing this conviction, the Crown Prosecution Service and our KC, Peter Glenser and junior counsel Katy Appleton.

“I would also like to thank the public and the media for all the witness appeals they shared, and their help in keeping this case in the spotlight.

“I have no doubt that it kept the pressure up and played no small part in Dures taking the decision to hand himself in.”