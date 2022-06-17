“I can never forgive him for what he did to me.”

A ’monster’ who raped a man in an ‘utterly horrendous attack’ on Crosby Beach last year has been jailed for 16 years.

Stephen Elms approached his victim while he was walking along Oxford Road, at around 3.40am on Sunday November 28, and took him to the beach, where he raped and sexually assaulted him.

The 51-year-old then left the scene and his victim was found by police patrols a short distance away.

Elms, of Sandheys Terrace, in Waterloo, was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday following a trial.

Stephen Elms denied rape but was found guilty by a jury. Image: Merseyside Police

In a statement, Elm’s victim spoke of how, since the attack, he has “found it really hard to deal and cope with every single day…I am a young man who should be starting out with my adult life – instead I am stuck and that monster has taken away innocence.

“I can never forgive him for what he did to me…at this moment I feel safe in the knowledge he has been locked away.”Elms denied charges of rape and sexual assault in court but was found guilty by a jury.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Parry of Merseyside Police said: “We welcome that Elms has been jailed for a significant length of time.

“Elms subjected his victim to an utterly horrendous attack, the effects of which he still lives with today. He continues to receive support from specially trained officers.

“Not only did Elms subject him to an appalling attack but he also made his victim endure the ordeal of a trial. Fortunately, the jury saw through Elms’ lies and he can now consider the consequences of his despicable actions while behind bars.