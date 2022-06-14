“I’d like to assure people that we believe it was an isolated and targeted attack, and there is no wider threat to the community”

Merseyside Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a man was stabbed in the face in West Derby.

At around 1.15am this morning (June 14), officers received a report that a man had been stabbed in the face and leg near shops on Finch Lane, before returning to an address on Altfinch Close.

Emergency services attended the scene and the victim was taken to hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

An investigation into the incident has been launched and officers remain on Altfinch Close and Colwell Road while CCTV, witness and forensic enquiries are carried out.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with any information is asked to contact police.

Detective Inspector Chris Saidi said: “We are in the extremely early stages of an investigation into an incident on this morning which left a man injured and we are working to find the person responsible and bring them to justice.

“If you were in the West Derby area in the early hours of this morning and saw anything or anyone suspicious then please let us know. Similarly, if you were driving in the area and have dashcam footage then please review it and come forward if you see anything.

“This would have been a shocking incident for anyone to witness but I’d like to assure people that we believe it was an isolated and targeted attack, and there is no wider threat to the community.

“Knife crime has no place whatsoever in Merseyside and we rely on members of the public coming forward with information about such incidents to keep our communities safer. Please tell us what you know and we will take action.

“Your information could be vital in tracking down those responsible and removing them from our streets.”