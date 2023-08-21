Crosby Marine Lake reopens after man drowned in paddle boarding tragedy
A dad-of-two sadly died after getting into difficulty while paddleboarding near Crosby Lakeside Adventure Centre.
Crosby Marine Lake has re-opened for organised sessions and classes, a week after the body of a missing paddle boarder was recovered.
It is believed that Joe Melia, 37, got into difficulty while on a paddleboard near the Lakeside Adventure Centre. and Merseyside Police received a report of a concern for his safety at around 4.30pm on August 11.
A number of officers and members of the public initially entered the water in an attempt to save him before a more complex search was carried out by a specialist team of divers.
The search continued into a fourth day and his body was found at around 1.45pm on August 14.
As a result, Crosby Marine Lake has been closed for over a week, but Sefton Council have today (August 21) confirmed it is now open.
A spokesperson said the local authority had been in contact with Mr Melia’s family to ensure they were aware of the Lake’s re-opening.
Activities available
People wanting to take part in activities such as sailing, windsurfing, kayaking and open-water swimming can book up for sessions and classes. Summer on the Lake activities such as sailing and kayaking for children and young people have also started again.