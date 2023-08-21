A dad-of-two sadly died after getting into difficulty while paddleboarding near Crosby Lakeside Adventure Centre.

Crosby Marine Lake has re-opened for organised sessions and classes, a week after the body of a missing paddle boarder was recovered.

It is believed that Joe Melia, 37, got into difficulty while on a paddleboard near the Lakeside Adventure Centre. and Merseyside Police received a report of a concern for his safety at around 4.30pm on August 11.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A number of officers and members of the public initially entered the water in an attempt to save him before a more complex search was carried out by a specialist team of divers.

The search continued into a fourth day and his body was found at around 1.45pm on August 14.

As a result, Crosby Marine Lake has been closed for over a week, but Sefton Council have today (August 21) confirmed it is now open.

A spokesperson said the local authority had been in contact with Mr Melia’s family to ensure they were aware of the Lake’s re-opening.

Activities available