Crosby Marine Lake reopens after man drowned in paddle boarding tragedy

A dad-of-two sadly died after getting into difficulty while paddleboarding near Crosby Lakeside Adventure Centre.

By Emma Dukes
Published 21st Aug 2023, 13:18 BST

Crosby Marine Lake has re-opened for organised sessions and classes, a week after the body of a missing paddle boarder was recovered.

It is believed that Joe Melia, 37, got into difficulty while on a paddleboard near the Lakeside Adventure Centre. and Merseyside Police received a report of a concern for his safety at around 4.30pm on August 11.

A number of officers and members of the public initially entered the water in an attempt to save him before a more complex search was carried out by a specialist team of divers.

The search continued into a fourth day and his body was found at around 1.45pm on August 14.

As a result, Crosby Marine Lake has been closed for over a week, but Sefton Council have today (August 21) confirmed it is now open.

A spokesperson said the local authority had been in contact with Mr Melia’s family to ensure they were aware of the Lake’s re-opening.

Activities available

People wanting to take part in activities such as sailing, windsurfing, kayaking and open-water swimming can book up for sessions and classes. Summer on the Lake activities such as sailing and kayaking for children and young people have also started again.

