Brilliant pictures as Cunard Queen Anne arrives in Liverpool for VJ80 Day

Following a special VJ80 Day service, people gathered at the Pier Head to take part in the national two-minute silence at noon. Vessels on the River Mersey marked the end of the silence at 12.02pm, and sounded their whistles led by Queen Anne.

The city’s civic buildings - Liverpool Town Hall, St George’s Hall and the Cunard Building - will light up in red, white and blue this evening as commemorations continue. Queen Anne is expected to be docked at the Port of Liverpool until 7.30pm.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the iconic liner arriving in Liverpool.

