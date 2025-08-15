Cunard’s Queen Anne returns to Liverpool today for VJ80 Day.

Today (August 15) marks 80 years since Japan surrendered in the Far East, finally ending the Second World War.

Liverpool will come together to mark the special 80th anniversary of VJ Day (Victory over Japan Day), with the city’s civic buildings - Liverpool Town Hall, St George’s Hall and the Cunard Building - lighting up in red, white and blue this evening and Cunard’s Queen Anne returning to the Mersey.

VJ80 Day in Liverpool

A Service of Remembrance will be held at the Far East Prisoners of War (FEPOW) Repatriation Memorial on the Pier Head at 10.30am led by The Revd Canon Bill Addy of Liverpool Parish Church.

The Far East Prisoners of War Prayer will be read by Meg Parkes MPhil, Honorary Research Fellow, LSTM, who is also the author of Notify Alec Rattray… about her father’s experiences.

Cunard's new Queen Anne liner. | Chris Ison

As well as civic dignitaries, who will lay wreaths at the memorial, there will also be a speech by Professor Geoff Gill, Emeritus Professor of International Medicine, Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LSTM) and the University of Liverpool.

The service will conclude at about 11.30am, after which attendees are invited to remain at the Pier Head to take part in the national two-minute silence at noon.

To mark the end of the silence, vessels on the River Mersey will sound their whistles at 12.02pm led by Cunard’s Queen Anne.

Queen Anne is due alongside Liverpool Cruise Port at 9.00am. She is due to depart at 7.30pm.