WATCH: Your latest news bulletin for Merseyside.

📰 The family of Gary Morgan, who died after being stabbed at a house in Lavan Close, Everton, on Sunday night, have paid tribute to the ‘loving father’. In a statement, the 36-year-old from the Prescot was described as a ‘caring lad who brightened everyone’s day’.

📰 Households in Liverpool are starting to receive letters outlining how they can take part in a consultation over how the city should be governed. This is part of the process to decide whether or not the Liverpool City Council abolishes the position of elected mayor and what it would replace it with.