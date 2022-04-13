📰 The family of Gary Morgan, who died after being stabbed at a house in Lavan Close, Everton, on Sunday night, have paid tribute to the ‘loving father’. In a statement, the 36-year-old from the Prescot was described as a ‘caring lad who brightened everyone’s day’.
📰 Households in Liverpool are starting to receive letters outlining how they can take part in a consultation over how the city should be governed. This is part of the process to decide whether or not the Liverpool City Council abolishes the position of elected mayor and what it would replace it with.
📰 A patchwork quilt, made to honour the memory of all those who died at Hillsborough, has had the name of the 97th victim, Andrew Devine, added to it. On display in the Museum of Liverpool's Wondrous Place, the quilt was made by Merseyside woman Linda Whitfield for the 25th anniversary of the tragedy in 2014.