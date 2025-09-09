Inside new 'debauched' bar coming to Liverpool as opening date announced

Take a sneak peek inside this new city centre bar.

A ‘debauched’ bar is coming to Liverpool city centre this week.

Having originally opened in Manchester in May 2017, Behind Closed Doors has become known for racy interior, with a second venue launching in Leeds last year. It was built on a fun and suggestive concept, with the bar’s Manchester site on Oldham Street historically known for its X-rated video shops.

Liverpool’s Behind Closed Doors has been decked out in plush booths, complete with phone lines to call other tables (a signature feature for the bar) and its famous DJ booth constructed from trolleys, with a capacity of 150 guests.

- Liverpool has been ready for our debauched bar for years - now we've found the perfect venue

Nick Parr, Director of Behind Closed Doors, said: “We’re so excited to open our doors in Liverpool and we know how much everyone is going to love Behind Closed Doors in this amazing city.

“Complete with our signature features including the DJ booth and telephones, as well as some new and unique additions, our Liverpool bar is equal parts ‘sex, rugs, funk and soul’ and as much vintage erotica that we could get our hands on!

“We love to party at Behind Closed Doors and so we’ve created the Mayfair Suite and Disco Room for big groups where we can welcome 10-30 people at one time, or our booths are perfect for groups of four to six people. We’re very excited to welcome everyone to celebrate this weekend.”

Behind Closed Doors Liverpool will open on Colquitt Street this Friday (September 12). Take a look at a sneak peak of the venue below.

