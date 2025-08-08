Liverpool has been ready for our debauched bar for years - now we've found the perfect venue
Having originally opened in Manchester in May 2017, Behind Closed Doors has become known for racy interior, with a second venue launching in Leeds last year.
The brand has now chosen Liverpool as its next city and will open on Colquitt Street next month.
Behind Closed Doors was built on a fun and suggestive concept, with the bar’s Manchester site on Oldham Street historically known for its x-rated video shops.
Taking the venue’s heritage and combining it with the kitsch and comfortable bar that the team wanted to create, Behind Closed Doors was born, taking inspiration from living rooms in the 1960s and 70s with the added touch of debauchery and vintage erotica.
Liverpool’s Behind Closed Doors will be adorned in suggestive erotic decor, complete with phone lines to call other tables (a signature feature for the bar) and its famous DJ booth constructed from trolleys, with a capacity of 150 guests.
Director of Behind Closed Doors, Nick Parr, explained: “We’re really excited to be opening our third Behind Closed Doors in the amazing city of Liverpool which is the third development in our North West expansion.
“We feel Liverpool has been ready for our concept of “sex, rugs & funk ’n’ soul’ for years now but we just needed to find the right venue. Our new space on Colquitt Street, close to Seel Street and the wider Ropewalks area couldn’t be more perfect and we can’t wait to open our doors in September.”
