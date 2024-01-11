'Delight' as Merseyrail to revamp essential part of Liverpool stations

The works will start this month and it will be relief for people travelling via Liverpool Central and other stations.

Passengers will notice a welcome change using Merseyrail services in the months to come.

The rail operator has announced it will be renovating station toilets across parts of the network, including a revamp of the well-used loos at Liverpool Central. The move comes following customer feedback as part of Merseyrail's stations improvement plan.

Liverpool Central was refurbished back in 2012, but is in clear need of refesh after 11 years of use. The revamp will see the facilities completely renovated, with new toilets, sinks and hand driers, as well as new wall and floor tiles and enhanced ventilation to be installed.

Moorfields, Bank Hall and Hightown stations are set to all receive fully accessible new facilities as part of the £300,000 package of upgrades. The existing toilets at Moorfields station are also set to be refurbished. The refurbishment of the toilets at Southport station were also recently completed.

The works at Liverpool Central will start in mid-January and will take around 12 weeks to finish, beginning with the male and female toilet refurbishment to be completed first before work on the disabled and baby changing facilities will begin.

Works on Bank Hall and Hightown will begin on Monday January 15, with work being completed shortly afterwards.

Suzanne Grant, Commercial Director at Merseyrail, said: “We always aim to provide the best customer experience possible, and we know how important facilities such as these are for people travelling on Merseyrail.

“The toilets at Liverpool Central are well used and we are delighted to be able to get this work underway. The improvements at Moorfields, Bank Hall and Hightown will particularly benefit disabled customers. I’m sure those using them will be delighted with the newly refurbished facilities.