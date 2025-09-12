LDRS

A former supermarket is set to be torn down as part of a regeneration project in one part of Merseyside.

Demolition work is well underway on the ‘outdated and underused parts’ of Prescot shopping centre, whilst the former Stephenson Print building has already been flattened. These works form part of a wider regeneration scheme for Prescot as Knowsley Council aims to “revitalise” the area.

Prescot has been undergoing something of a renaissance in recent years, with the opening of the Shakespeare North Playhouse seen as a major boon, but this represented just one part of the wider Prescot Town Centre Masterplan.

Knowsley Council completed the purchase of Prescot Shopping Centre in a £1.3m deal back in 2022 including several nearby units and the car park. Demolition work is ‘progressing well’ at the shopping centre and the the local authority confirmed more demolition is to start at the site of the old Somerfield supermarket and make it ready for future development.

Since acquiring the shopping centre, Knowsley Council has invested in lift repairs to improve accessibility and has welcomed new tenants including FACE, the Banking Hub and Mercutio’s Bar and Restaurant on Eccleston Street.

Elected members convened at Huyton’s Municipal Buildings on Tuesday (September 9) for an Inclusive Growth and Skills Scrutiny Committee meeting to provide an update on its regeneration projects and recommended a report about the current state of the borough’s town centres.

The report was presented by the local authority’s head of development, Gillian Whitfield and laid out its priorities for the regeneration of these areas, including the development of a ‘mixed-use’ property in Huyton, delivering a second phase of ‘retail-led’ projects in Kirkby Town Centre and submitting new proposals for the Prescot Shopping Centre site.

The report noted: “The council, in partnership with Cityheart is advancing a strategic redevelopment of the town centres largest opportunity site, the Prescot Shopping Centre, an asset that despite every attempt to reoccupy, remains unviable in its current form.”

The LDRS previously reported in February Knowsley Council’s approval an ‘Exclusivity Agreement’ with a company called Cityheart, as a preferred developer for Prescot Shopping Centre. The LDRS further understands that demolition will be completed at the end of this year.

Six months after this announcement, the local authority have given an update on the progress of development in Prescot. A Knowsley Council Spokesperson commented: “Demolition work is well underway on the outdated and underused parts of Prescot Shopping Centre.

“The former Stephenson Print building is now fully demolished, and work has started to demolish the former supermarket unit which has been vacant for 18 years.

“Alongside this, we are working with regeneration developer Cityheart, to develop proposals for the shopping centre site, which will support the continued regeneration and transformation of Prescot town centre. This is likely to include much needed new homes alongside improved commercial space and car parking and public realm.

“Our ambition is to transform this prime site in the town centre into a vibrant, multi-use area to continue the revitalisation of the town and we look forward to sharing the plans as these progress.”