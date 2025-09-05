Plans to search for human remains at an old pub in Merseyside suggested any development work would have to be postponed until that search was complete.

However, in new images taken this week, diggers have been seen conducting clearance work, and scaffolding has been erected, at the former Old Roan, prompting rumours the archaeological work has now begun.

The Old Roan Inn in Aintree was once a thriving public house which first opened its doors in 1908 and the building is considered to be a non-designated heritage asset (NDHA). According to historical records, the Old Roan Inn was documented for the first time in 1798 and subsequently torn down before construction on the current building began in 1890.

Site of the former Old Roan pub in Aintree | LDRS

The Old Roan building was acquired by 2M Developments Ltd in 2021 who initially applied to Sefton Council in 2023 for permission to knock down the building and construct a three to four storey apartment block.

However, after a follow up assessment in 2024, the plans were altered to a three storey build and a new application was approved at a planning committee in October last year – subject to conditions.

The pub in was closed down more than ten years ago and has remained vacant ever since. While the pub’s closure divided opinion at the time, the building has continued to attract controversy over its dilapidated condition, with then landlord Commercial Realty Ltd fined over £16,000 in 2020 for failing to carry out remedial works.

The local landmark has fallen into a state of disrepair since closing its doors in 2013. Since then the building has become something of an eyesore and many residents have expressed concerns about the condition of the site.

In an update published in mid-August, the LDRS looked at publicly available information on Sefton Council’s planning portal and found a new planning application adjoined to the previous proposals and specifically addressing the following ‘reserved conditions’ relating to ‘historic buildings’, ‘archaeology’, ‘refuse’ and cycle parking.

One of these conditions stated: ”No development or site clearance shall commence until a written scheme of investigation for archaeological work has been submitted to and approved in writing by the local planning authority.”

Adding: “Should human remains, structures or deposits of archaeological interest be uncovered during the fieldwork, the Planning Archaeologist to the LPA will be consulted on the acceptable course of action.

“It is anticipated that this will entail the archaeological investigation, recording and recovery of artefacts/samples and other remains.”

In relation to the appearance of diggers and newly erected scaffolding, the LDRS contacted the company who produced the ‘written scheme of investigation’ – Archaeological Research Services Ltd – to ask whether the investigation project had begun. The LDRS was advised to contact the developer.

The LDRS understands that after issues of safety and security were raised about the site last month, Sefton Council officials conducted a site visit and one possible explanation for the presence of diggers and scaffolding is to address those issues and make the site safe and secure.

The LDRS attempted to contact one of the directors of 2M Developments for comment.