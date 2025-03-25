DJ who was the last person to interview John Lennon dies suddenly aged 76

The last person to interview John Lennon has has died suddenly aged 76.

Andy Peebles - who presented on Radio 1 from 1978 to 1992, several times on Top of the Pops, and then for many years on BBC Radio Lancashire, died on Saturday. Friends and former colleagues have paid tribute, calling him "a lovely man and a great broadcaster".

Andy conducted the last British interview with John Lennon, two days before the ex-Beatle was murdered on December 8, 1980.

Following Lennon's death, Peebles maintained a friendship with the musician's wife Yoko Ono and interviewed her again in 1983, in Tokyo, Japan. Speaking on CBS about the interview with Lennon, Peebles said "I don't think I've ever been so nervous in my life. I'd grown-up not just idolising him but the group [The Beatles] and everything they'd done."

After leaving Radio 1, Andy woeked on worked on Radio Lancashire from 1992 and lived in Blackburn with his wife Anne. He also presented on BBC Manchester, Piccadilly Radio in Manchester, Jazz FM, Gold Radio and Smooth Radio. Andy was also a cricket presenter on BBC Radio Lancashire with Dave Edmundson and a keen supporter of the Red Rose.

Bob Bennett former Chairman of Lancashire Cricket said: “Andy was a great student of the game and in particular followed the fortunes of his adopted county Lancashire. As a journalist he was respected and trusted by the Committee Room and the Dressing Room.

Andy Peebles joined BBC Radio 1 in 1978 where he presented the Monday-Thursday evening show from 8-10pm. (Photo by George Wilkes/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | George Wilkes/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

"During the 80s and 90s he was regularly the lead commentator for local radio on many of Lancashire's matches. He had the perfect voice for radio and his knowledge of the game was exceptional.

"His was the last ever interview with John Lennon at the Hit Factory recording studio, two days before the musician's murder in New York. Andy was a very good friend of Lancashire Cricket, who was well respected by players and spectators alike. The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Live Aid

Andy was also one of the presenters at Wembley Stadium for the Live Aid concert in 1985, introducing artists including David Bowie, Spandau Ballet and Paul Young. He would go on to broadcast for the British Forces Broadcasting Service and the BBC World Service.

His former Radio 1 colleague Mike Read paid tibute on social media, saying he was "devastated" by the news. He said Andy "knew his music and cricket inside out. Raise your bat and enjoy a long rest in the pavilion".

Long-standing DJ Tony Blackburn paid tribute, saying: “So sorry to hear that fellow DJ from radio1 when I was there Andy Peebles has passed away. He was a lovely man and a great broadcaster , very sad news. R.I.P. Andy.”