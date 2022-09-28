WATCH - Liverpool dockers march through city centre as strike continues
Over 500 dock workers are striking for a pay increase, as inflation sits at a whopping 10%.
Liverpool dockers received masses of support as they marched through the city centre on Tuesday.
Over 500 members of Unite at the Port of Liverpool are striking for a pay increase, as inflation sits at a whopping 10%.
The Peel Ports Group, which owns Mersey Docks and Harbour Company, said workers had rejected an offer of an 8.3% pay rise, enhanced with a one-off payment of £750.
Unite North West shared a video of the march on Twitter, receiving a large number of supportive tweets.
@Pagechord said: “Solidarity comrades, I am with you.”
@Paisanopaisa said: “Workers of the world unite.”
The strike action is due to end on October 3, however, if a pay agreement is not reached, Unite the Union members will undertake further strike action.