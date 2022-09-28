Over 500 dock workers are striking for a pay increase, as inflation sits at a whopping 10%.

Liverpool dockers received masses of support as they marched through the city centre on Tuesday.

The Peel Ports Group, which owns Mersey Docks and Harbour Company, said workers had rejected an offer of an 8.3% pay rise, enhanced with a one-off payment of £750.

However, Unite argue that this is a pay cut in real terms, as it sits below the rate of inflation.

Unite North West shared a video of the march on Twitter, receiving a large number of supportive tweets.

@Pagechord said: “Solidarity comrades, I am with you.”

@Paisanopaisa said: “Workers of the world unite.”