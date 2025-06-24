A man given two years to live with terminal cancer says he has outlived the diagnosis - by selling his house and living on a narrow boat.

Tom Smith, 40, was "mortified" when the doctors told him he had oesophagus cancer. He was told he only had between six months to two years left to live and decided to embrace an alternative lifestyle - by selling his house and buying a narrowboat.

After a gruelling chemotherapy regime that lasted six months Tom acquired a grey 58 ft "homely" narrowboat built 34 years ago. He said his new lifestyle with his dog has improved his health and recovery - adding that he is a "happier person" than he was. And doctors are now looking into a life expectancy of at least five years.

Tom from West Kirby, Merseyside said: "It has been the best decision I have ever made. It can be physically demanding because of the weather. There is always jobs to be done, but it is a very rewarding way of life and I absolutely love it.

"The simpler way of life and being involved in nature is a mindful way of life and it has allowed me the ability to travel. I was very depressed and on medication after my diagnosis. I reduced the amount of medication I have on the boat - I am a happier person than I was."

Tom was diagnosed with oesophagus cancer on Good Friday 2023 after falling ill and struggling to swallow while on a cruise. Doctors diagnosed the former contractor with terminal cancer - and he was given between six to two years to live.

He said: "I was mortified, it took a day of just thinking. I had to stop working and I couldn't afford my house. I had a fairly high mortgage so I had to sell to live. I had some money after the sale. I thought I didn't want to rent. I romanticised the idea of living on a canal boat so I went and bought one.

"It was in the back of my mind. I was a professional scuba diver and loved travelling, I couldn't travel, I couldn't be abroad. With the canal boat I could still travel."

After the gruelling chemotherapy treatment that lasted six months Tom made the decision to acquire a 34-year old boat. In October 2024 he moved onto the 58ft long narrow boat that looked ‘homely’. “It reminded me of a social club, it was dated and it had a charm. I just fell in love with it," Tom added.

Tom is positive that his life on a boat has helped his mental health and his cancer recovery. When he was first diagnosed he was given six months to two years to live, however doctors are now looking at least five years.

"I felt like the house was like a prison because I was so ill I couldn't walk and go out," he said. “It is amazing. I never thought I'd be this well again."

On his boat Tom travels with his best friend - his dog named Blue who keeps him company. Together they have crossed through West and East Midlands and are currently in Cheshire. He said: "The canal boat and the dog genuinely helped my recovery. She is adorable and she is a great companion.

"She has got lots of energy and keeps me fit and healthy having her. She sleeps on my bed and my legs when I'm watching tv or reading a book."

He said that life on a boat feels ‘very safe’. “I have had the odd tail of people knocking on the boat. I tend to stay away from city centres that may have a reputation but I feel very safe and secure," Tom explained. "There are some challenges but it is a great way of life. There are financial costs of living on a boat - it is not as cheap as people think."

When asked if he will ever abandon the boat life Tom said he ‘couldn't see it’. "Maybe one day the work on the canal will be too much for me. But for now I’d rather stay on the water," he said.