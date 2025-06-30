Dog owners visiting a seaside beauty spot are being warned to watch out for a toxic substance on the shores.

The National Trust has warned that palm oil has been spotted on Formby Beach, with seven bin bags removed on Saturday morning near to Albert Road.

Palm oil is toxic to dogs but very attractive to them due to its strong smell. Authorities have been notified but it’s thought that more could wash up.

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭 𝐩𝐚𝐥𝐦 𝐨𝐢𝐥

Palm oil has a petrol-like, rancid smell. It appears as waxy lumps on the beach that typically have a yellow / white appearance, but it can also be more grey and covered in sand, making it trickier to spot.

Some of the palm oil that has washed up on Formby Beach | National Trust/Facebook

𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦?

A shipwreck from over 30 years ago contains a cargo of palm oil. It is located 16 miles southwest of Holyhead. During stormy weather, the vessel is disturbed and can release pieces of oil into the sea, which wash up on shorelines close by.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨 𝐢𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞?

The National Trust say: “It’s best not to touch but do take a photo if you can and show it to a member of the NT welcome team at Lifeboat Road car park with details of the location or email us at [email protected].

“All kinds of interesting things wash up on the beach. In amongst the treasures there can be harmful bits and pieces, particularly for our furry friends. Please be aware and try to avoid your dog eating anything on the beach. If anyone is concerned about the welfare of their dog, we would encourage a visit to a vet.”