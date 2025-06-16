Revival of historic Southport gem is 'game-changing' for seaside town

The owner of Adventure Coast Southport, formerly Southport Pleasureland, has hailed the significant Government investment into the refurbishment of the derelict Southport Pier as a “game-changing vote of confidence” in the town’s future.

The 160-year-old structure has been closed for safety reasons since December 2022, after extreme weather accelerated existing issues within the pier.

Sefton Council has spent more than £3m maintaining and fixing issues with Southport Pier since 2016 but said it would need ‘sufficient funding for major work to make it safe to re-open, and for ongoing maintenance thereafter’, estimating the full repairs works required needed could exceed £13m, with over 14 miles of ‘severely decayed’ decking and further issues with the pier’s steelwork.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves made her much-anticipated Spending Review announcement in the House of Commons last week, detailing how £600bn worth of cash will be spent by the government over the coming years.

During the announcement, Ms Reeves said Southport Pier would benefit from funding. She said: “We will establish a Growth Mission Fund to expedite local projects that are important for growth projects, projects like Southport Pier, an iconic symbol of coastal heritage […] where investment would create jobs and new business opportunities.

The landmark funding, backed by Sefton Council and the Liverpool City Region, signals a bold new chapter for Southport, alongside plans for reimagined Town Hall Gardens.

Norman Wallis, owner of Adventure Coast Southport, said: “This is more than just an investment in buildings - it’s an investment in Southport’s future. We are delighted to see such strong, visible support for the town’s regeneration and for the local vision that’s driving real change.

“Southport is evolving, and this investment gives momentum to a growing wave of optimism. From cultural icons like The Atkinson to historic jewels like the Pier, Southport is showcasing its best assets in new and inspiring ways. It’s about time the world saw what we see - a dynamic seaside town with so much to offer.”