These wonderful pups are in search of a new family to love.
Dogs Trust are hoping to find forever homes for the adorable animals in their care.
Due to the cost of living crisis, many owners are taking their pets to rescue centres, as they can no longer afford to care for them. Dogs Trust says every week, around 1,000 people are making the call to give up their dog.
There are a range of puppies and dogs, at Dogs Trust Merseyside hoping to make your family complete - including Terriers and Frenchies.
Looking for a new pet but believe in the ‘adopt not shop’ mantra? We’ve got you covered. Take a look at these wonderful dogs, who just want to be loved.
1. Sebastian
Sebastian is a nervous chap and he's looking for a patient home with a family who have no other pets. He can live with teenagers and is house trained, but isn't used to being left by himself.
2. Bruno
Bruno is a 13-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross. He can live with other dogs and children of high school age. Bruno has been in a home and is likely to be house trained. “He just loves company and is always excited to see us.”
3. Rocco
Rocco is a friendly little chap, eager to greet everybody, but he can be worried if a new person tries to handle him too soon. He doesn't need long though to have a little sniff and gain his confidence, then he really loves a nice fuss. Rocco happily shares his kennel with another small dog, and would live with another dog at home but it would have to be a dog of a similar size and temperament as he is very worried by larger dogs or any that are too OTT.
4. Fen
Lovely Fen can live with other calm dogs and children of high school age. She is 13 and most likely house trained, but as Dogs Trust have no history for her we cannot be certain.