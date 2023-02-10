3 . Rocco

Rocco is a friendly little chap, eager to greet everybody, but he can be worried if a new person tries to handle him too soon. He doesn't need long though to have a little sniff and gain his confidence, then he really loves a nice fuss. Rocco happily shares his kennel with another small dog, and would live with another dog at home but it would have to be a dog of a similar size and temperament as he is very worried by larger dogs or any that are too OTT.