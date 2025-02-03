More than 60 dogs and puppies are looking for their forever homes in Liverpool and Merseyside.

Dogs Trust’s Merseyside rescue centre is located on Whiston Lane in Huyton (L36) and serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens. The charity can care for up to 85 dogs at any time, and there are many who would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible.

A variety of dog breeds and ages are available for adoption, including a Lurcher, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Cockerpoo, Greyhound, Poodle, Bichon Frise and more. There are even a handful of gorgeous little puppies ready to find homes.

Below are 13 of the rescue centre’s newest residents, who would love to find a permanent home in Liverpool or Merseyside. The centre is open for general browsing on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 12–4pm. Wednesday and Friday mornings are by pre-arranged appointment only.

More information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.

1 . Ralph - Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross Ralph is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross puppy looking for a home in Merseyside. He can live with children of high school age but will need to be the only pet at home. He is house trained and can be left alone for a couple of hours once he has settled in. | Dogs Trust Merseyside

2 . Bambi - Lurcher Bambi is a Lurcher looking for a home in Merseyside. She can live with children of high school age and another calm dog. Dogs Trust no history for her and cannot guarantee that she is house trained or has been used to living indoors. She'll need someone at home with her whilst she settles in | Dogs Trust Merseyside

3 . Norman - Greyhound Norman is a Greyhound looking for a home in Merseyside. He can live with children over the age of 14. but needs to be the only dog. He has spent his life in a kennel environment and patience may be needed with house training. Norman is easily spooked and will need secure garden with at least a six foot fence. | Dogs Trust Merseyside