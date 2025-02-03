An adorable rescue dog who ‘looks like a teddy bear’ has been waiting for a home for almost a year.

Five-year-old Olly was rescued from Romania by charity People’s Animal Welfare Society (PAW Society) and is looking for a permanent, loving home in Liverpool.

Currently in foster care in Kirkby, Olly is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, and is ideally looking for a home with another dog. PAW Society said it doesn’t have much information about his past, except that it was traumatic

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Olly’s foster carer says he has the gentlest soul. He was so nervous and shut-down when he was rescued that he essentially had to relearn how to be a dog.

Olly needs a permanent home. | PAW Society

“It took a lot of patience from his foster family but he has flourished into a happy and gentle boy who now initiates play and loves attention. He looks and acts like a teddy bear and, with such a cute face and personality, we’re baffled that he hasn’t found a home yet!”

Olly lives with five other dogs of various shapes and sizes in his foster home. He thrives in their presence and is a lot more confident with their support. He will require at least one other dog in his new home, but he can also live with older children and cats.

For more information about Olly, or to apply to adopt, visit: www.pawsocietyuk.org/olly.