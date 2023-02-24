Dogs Trust are enouraging dog lovers to consider becoming foster carers or permanent owners.

Dogs Trust are hoping to find forever homes for the adorable animals in their care.

Due to the cost of living crisis, many owners are taking their pets to rescue centres, as they can no longer afford to care for them. Dogs Trust says every week, around 1,000 people are making the call to give up their dog.

Staff at the rescue centres are also encouraging dog lovers to consider becoming fosterers, after a lovely greyhound was finally placed in a permanent home after being fostered over Christmas. Jack was in kennels for 18-months but his time in a foster home allowed Dogs Trust to see how he would fit into a family dynamic.

There are a range of puppies and dogs, at Dogs Trust Merseyside hoping to make your family complete or be a temporary guest - including a Belgian Shepherd and Pug.

Looking for a new pet but believe in the ‘adopt not shop’ mantra? We’ve got you covered. Take a look at these wonderful dogs, who just want to be loved.

1 . Tispy Tipsy is a 13-year-old Miniature Poodle looking for a quiet retirement home with no other pets. Children of high school age will be fine, and he is house trained and can be left alone for a couple of hours without worry.

2 . Tilly Tilly is a lovely Jack Russell who can live with other dogs and children over the age of 10. She's happy to be left alone for up to 6 hours without worry once she has settled in. She will need eye drops multiple times throughout the day.

3 . Misty Misty is an adorable little pug who can live with other dogs and children over the age of 8. She is house trained and can be left alone for a few hours without worry.

4 . Scar Scar is Belgian Shepherd who is looking for a home with no other dogs but with a family that will keep him socialised, and where any children are 14 or over. He has spent a long time in kennels so may need a house training refresher.