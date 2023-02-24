Dogs Trust Merseyside: 15 dogs and puppies looking for a new home in Liverpool and Merseyside - including a Belgian Shepherd and Pug
Dogs Trust are enouraging dog lovers to consider becoming foster carers or permanent owners.
Due to the cost of living crisis, many owners are taking their pets to rescue centres, as they can no longer afford to care for them. Dogs Trust says every week, around 1,000 people are making the call to give up their dog.
Staff at the rescue centres are also encouraging dog lovers to consider becoming fosterers, after a lovely greyhound was finally placed in a permanent home after being fostered over Christmas. Jack was in kennels for 18-months but his time in a foster home allowed Dogs Trust to see how he would fit into a family dynamic.
There are a range of puppies and dogs, at Dogs Trust Merseyside hoping to make your family complete or be a temporary guest - including a Belgian Shepherd and Pug.
Looking for a new pet but believe in the ‘adopt not shop’ mantra? We’ve got you covered. Take a look at these wonderful dogs, who just want to be loved.