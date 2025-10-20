2 . Bruno - Labrador Retriever

Bruno is a Labrador Retriever. He is house trained and could be left for around 3-4 hours once settled. He will need to be the only pet in the home but could live with children over the age of 12. Bruno is extremely over weight and will need his new family to be committed to helping him on a weight loss journey to help with his general health. Bruno has some stiffness in his joints that may require pain relief in the future, however his current weight is not helping matters. He also has an ear infection that may require ongoing treatment. | Dogs Trust Merseyside