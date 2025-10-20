These 19 lovely puppies and dogs are just a handful of the wonderful canines currently being housed at Dogs Trust’s Merseyside centre - and they are hoping to find a loving forever home this autumn.
Dogs Trust Merseyside serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has over 40 wonderful dogs up for adoption, including playful young puppies and golden oldies. So, why shop when you can adopt and make a rescue animal’s dream come true?
Here are 19 of the Merseyside rescue centre’s adorable residents who are searching for a family to call their own. Information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.
1. Reggie - Miniature Smooth Haired Dachshund
Reggie is a Miniature Smooth Haired Dachshund, looking for a home with his best pal Rolo. He will need somebody at home for much of the day to help him with some house training but he can live with other calm dogs of a similar size, cats, and children over the age of 12. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Bruno - Labrador Retriever
Bruno is a Labrador Retriever. He is house trained and could be left for around 3-4 hours once settled. He will need to be the only pet in the home but could live with children over the age of 12. Bruno is extremely over weight and will need his new family to be committed to helping him on a weight loss journey to help with his general health. Bruno has some stiffness in his joints that may require pain relief in the future, however his current weight is not helping matters. He also has an ear infection that may require ongoing treatment. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Jaffa - Crossbreed
Jaffa is a Crossbreed puppy. He is looking for a cat free home where any children are over the age of 10. Jaffa has come from Romania and although he has tested negative for any exotic diseases, no test can be 100% accurate so any potential adopters who may be immunocompromised should consider this before applying. It is unlikely that Jaffa will be house trained so will need somebody at home for most of the time whilst he settles in. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Titch - Jack Russell Terrier cross
Titch is a Jack Russell Terrier cross. He could share his new home with another well matched, small dog following a successful meeting at the centre, and children over the age of 12. Titch has shown scent marking behaviours and is not really used to being left alone for more than an hour so will need somebody at home for most of the time to help him with house training. | Dogs Trust Merseyside