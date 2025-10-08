Huge ice rink and magical village coming to Liverpool - here's when it opens

A huge ice rink is returning to Liverpool for the festive season.

BOXPARK Liverpool’s ICEBOX is returning for 2025 and this year, it promises to be “even bigger and better” as it’ll be relocating to the venue’s huge garden area.

The rink will be able to accommodate 30% more skaters, and there will be festive village packed with street food and seasonal drinks, as well as a magical Santa’s grotto.

BOXPARK Liverpool’s weekly events calendar will be given a festive twist with Christmas film screenings, character appearances and late night DJ sessions to keep the festivities going.

Joel Lee, General Manager at BOXPARK Liverpool, said: “We’re so excited that ICEBOX is returning this Christmas season after its amazing success last year.

“For 2025, guests will see ICEBOX’s offering elevated further with a larger ice rink to accommodate more skaters, as well as the introduction of outdoor street food and a jam packed events calendar to get everyone into the festive spirit.

“Tickets will be going on sale very soon so if you want to be the first to book, sign up to our newsletter where you’ll receive a direct link. We look forward to welcoming you, your family, friends and colleagues this winter.”

ICEBOX will open on November 17 and tickets go live on October 13. Tickets are £10 per Adult (12+), £8 per Child (3-12) and £34 for a family of four.