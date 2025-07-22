Local residents are increasingly worried about the air quality in Bootle after reports of a large fire incident at a Liverpool scrapyard merchant.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service was called out to S.Norton on Regent Road, Kirkdale on Saturday, July 21 after reports a pile of scrap metal was on fire.

The LDRS has since received videos and photographs from residents who are concerned about the impact on the borough’s air quality and afraid of the potential health implications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bootle residents are concerned after fire at a scrapyard | Douglas Place Committee and Marius Geurts/LDRS

A spokesperson for S. Norton said: “We are aware of the recent fire at our site and apologise for any concern or disruption this incident may have caused.

“We are fully cooperating with the relevant authorities as investigations are carried out. We take incidents of this nature extremely seriously, and an internal investigation is already underway to determine the cause and ensure that all appropriate safeguards remain in place.

“The recycling of metals carries inherent risks, particularly due to the incorrect disposal of hazardous items such as batteries, which can ignite unexpectedly. We have robust safety systems in place and operate in accordance with regulatory fire prevention guidance.”

Responding to a request for comment on the impact of the fire – and similar incidents – members of local Facebook group Bootle Action detailed a series of concerns. Andrew Cleary said: “The smell was disgusting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shirley Mullany also expressed concerns about the potential health implications; she wrote: “The effect on Bootle’s population is stark […]

“The psychological impact is that Bootle residents feel undervalued and voiceless!”

Maria Connor is a member of the Douglas Place Committee, and the smoke from the scrapyard fire was visible from her house, she added: “Living in a close proximity to it has an effect on us as residents. Windows have to be kept closed depending on what direction the wind blows, which can linger for quite a considerable period of time.”

Sefton has four declared Air Quality Management Areas (AQMAs). These areas are: Princess Way in Seaforth, Millers Bridge in Bootle, Crosby Road North/South Road in Waterloo, and Hawthorne Road/Church Road in Litherland. They were designated due to exceedances of the national air quality standards for Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) and/or Particulate Matter (PM10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In guidance published on its website, Sefton Council said: “In South Sefton older lorries and buses create a wider problem in addition to the impact of emissions from shipping and other commercial activity.

“But it’s not just traffic that causes air pollution; burning from businesses, fires, and solid fuel heating systems at home are also to blame. It’s also important to remember that air pollution does not respect boundaries.”

Millers Bridge is less than a mile away from the S.Norton scrapyard and a one-minute walk away from Douglas Place. The LDRS understands that local residents have submitted numerous complaints to the Environment Agency about the fire incident at the weekend.

The Environment Agency told the LDRS: “Over the weekend, we were in contact with the fire service who quickly extinguished a fire at a scrapyard in Bootle, Merseyside. We continue to encourage the public to report any concerns or environmental incidents, including waste fires.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) confirmed to the LDRS that it attended an incident at S.Norton scrapyard on Saturday July 19, with six fire engines present at the scene. On arrival MFRS said it observed one pile of scrap metal – approximately 20 metres high – ‘well alight’ and requested cranes to assist officers as they fought the blaze.

In a statement published on its website on Saturday, MFRS advised: “Residents nearby should keep doors and windows closed. If you have an existing medical condition, keep medicines or treatment nearby and if any ill effects are experienced dial NHS 111 for advice.”

A spokesperson for S. Norton added: “We work closely with the Environment Agency and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service on an ongoing basis, to continually review and strengthen our fire prevention and response measures.

“We would also like to clarify that, contrary to recent suggestions, there have not been multiple recent fires at the site. We remain fully committed to operating in line with strict environmental and safety standards, and we continue to work closely with the Environment Agency and other relevant bodies to ensure full compliance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This incident, which follows a large number of similar incidents in the recycling industry as a whole, is a stark reminder of the significant hazards created by placing hazardous materials, e.g. lithium-ion batteries, in the incorrect waste stream.

“We urge everyone to maintain their focus on recycling responsibly, and we are working with manufacturers in conjunction with the British Metals Recycling Association to reduce these hazards for all recyclers.”