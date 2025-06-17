The 'serious' vape mistake that could land you a £5,000 bill this summer

Don’t ruin your summer by making a vaping mistake in your car 😱

Vaping in a car could cost you a fortune this summer.

Experts warn drivers risk falling on the wrong side of the law.

But what common mistake could land you in hot water?

Drivers are being warned that they could be risking a £100 fine this summer if they make a simple vape mistake. The e-cigarette device has become increasingly popular and you may be carrying yours with you in the car.

It might seem innocuous enough to take a pull on one while in your vehicle but you could be slapped with a heavy punishment. Disposable vapes have been banned and many users are making the switch to refillable ones now.

But experts are urging people to refrain from using your e-cigarette whilst driving, as it can cause a serious hazard and even get them on the wrong side of the law. Markus Lindblad, Nicotine Retailing Expert from Northerner, explained: “In comparison to disposable vapes, refillable vapes have a larger tank, which allows for more e-liquid to be vapourised which overall creates bigger vapour clouds.

“This can make it risky to vape when driving, as it can impact visibility and ultimately put the driver and those around them at risk.”

But what kind of punishment could you be facing? Here’s all you need to know:

Can you be fined for vaping in the car?

The disposable vape ban comes into effect on June 1. | NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images

Markus said: “While the rules don’t specifically mention vapes as they are a fairly new product, it does state that drivers can receive a £100 on-the-spot fine and three penalty points if police believe that clouds of vapour in the car impact your ability to drive safely.

“In more serious cases fines can be up to £5,000, nine penalty points and even a court-imposed driving ban.”

Is it ok to leave a vape in the car?

The expert adds: “Drivers should refrain from leaving a vape in the car during warmer weather as it can increase the risk of the vape battery exploding and causing a fire. If this happens, owners may not be able to claim on their insurance.

“Some insurance policies might have clauses that exclude coverage for fires caused by vaping devices, arguing that by leaving a vape in the car you increased the fire risk to the vehicle. This could result in the car owner paying £1,000s worth of damage.”

Three top tips for vape users when driving

Ventilation: Whilst it’s not recommended to vape whilst driving, if drivers still feel the need to do so, then make sure there is plenty of ventilation, keeping windows open will help to reduce the risk of any vapour clouds impacting visibility.

Regular breaks: If you’re driving long distances, then plan your stops and take regular vape breaks to reduce the need to vape in the vehicle.

Use alternatives: Whether it’s nicotine pouches or gum, there are plenty of alternatives to vapes available on the market that are discrete, smoke-free and won’t impact visibility when driving. However, it's really important for vapers to do their research and find what alternative is best for them.

