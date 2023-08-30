Elaine and Philip Marco tragically died after their vehicle drove into a flooded area of Liverpool.

Drivers are being urged to avoid Queens Drive, following the tragic deaths of Elaine and Philip Marco on Saturday (August 26).

Emergency services arrived around 9.20 pm on Saturday and the couple were recovered and taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

They couple were due to celebrate their 54th wedding anniversary next week and the tragedy has prompted calls for more to be done to alert drivers to the flood risk in the area.

Roadblocks are in place and work is now underway on Queens Drive to investigate how levels of flood water managed to pool under the railway bridge.

In a statement on Wednesday (August 30), Liverpool City Council said it has ‘committed to fully co-operating’ with the investigation and ‘is now working with other agencies to determine what happened and why, and to take any appropriate action’.

The local authority urged drivers to avoid Queens Drive, stating: “The road remains closed and motorists are asked to continue to avoid the area.” It is not yet known how long the closure will be in place for.

Merseyside Police have also encouraged drivers to find alternative routes during the period of closure. In a statement, the force said: “We are continuing to appeal to anyone who was on Queens Drive, between North Mossley Hill Road and Dovedale Road at around 9.20pm and saw the accident, or who stopped to try and help or anyone who had any dashcam footage from their car to come forward as soon as possible.