Driving tests are cancelled in Liverpool on the day of the Queen’s funeral

All practical and theory driving tests across the Merseyside region will be suspended on Monday, September 19, according to Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA)

The news comes as businesses across the UK have decided to close their doors on the day Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest.

DVSA has struggled to clear a backlog of driving tests after lockdown suspended all operations in March 2020 . The company has since created over 400,000 additional test appointments to help ease the congestion.

Learners who face their driving test being cancelled will have their test rescheduled for the next available date. Some test centres don’t have an available slot for five months, according to Drivers Test Cancellations 4 All.

Will learners in Liverpool have to rebook their tests?

DVLA has emphasised that it will contact all learners affected by the cancellation.

Anyone who has a test booked at a Liverpool-based test centre on Monday, September 19, will have their test “automatically rebooked for the first available date after that” .

For those who have a theory test book on the day of the Queen’s funeral, you will have to re-book the test yourself.

The DVSA added: “We will be contacting all pupils who are affected to let them know how to choose a new date for their theory test.”

If you are yet to book your driving test, you can do so via the government website .

How long do you have to wait for a driving test in Liverpool?

According to Driving Test Cancellation 4 All, learners could wait up to 22 weeks to for an available driving test appointment. Here’s a list of how long you could wait to get a slot at a Merseyside driving test centre:

Norris Green

Currently, the earliest available date for a driving test at the Norris Green testing centre is 22 weeks (five months, two weeks).

Southport

Currently, the earliest available date for a driving test at the Southport testing centre is 22 weeks (five months, two weeks).

St. Helens

Currently, the earliest available date for a driving test at the St. Helens testing centre is 20 weeks (five months).

Widnes

Currently, the earliest available date for a driving test at the Widnes testing centre is nine weeks (two months, one week).

Speke

Currently, the earliest available date for a driving test at the Widnes testing centre is 20 weeks (five months).