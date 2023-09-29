Register
BREAKING
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon

Drones and helicopters banned from fatal M53 school bus crash site

A schoolgirl and the driver died after a packed school bus overturned on the motorway on Friday morning.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 29th Sep 2023, 15:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Merseyside Police have imposed a no-fly zone above the site of Friday’s fatal school bus crash on the M53 motorway.

A 14-year-old schoolgirl and driver were killed after the coach carrying pupils to West Kirby Grammar School for Girls and Calday Grange Grammar struck a reservation at junction 5 and overturned.

Emergency services and an air ambulance attended as large stretches of the motorway were closed. Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and Arrowe Park Hospital declared ‘major incidents’ as 50 casualties were assessed.

Most Popular

Two people were confirmed dead and a further two are described as being in a serious condition.

Merseyside Police have imposed a no-fly zone above the site of Friday’s fatal school bus crash on the M53 motorway. Image: Merseyside PoliceMerseyside Police have imposed a no-fly zone above the site of Friday’s fatal school bus crash on the M53 motorway. Image: Merseyside Police
Merseyside Police have imposed a no-fly zone above the site of Friday’s fatal school bus crash on the M53 motorway. Image: Merseyside Police

Merseyside Police have imposed temporary airspace restrictions in place over the crash site and surrounding area in Bebington, Wirral. It will be an offence for any aircraft to fly below 3,500ft above sea level in the designated area, without the explicit permission from the force.

Drone and aircraft users flying inside the Restricted Airspace that have not been granted permission will be guilty of committing an offence and could be prosecuted as well as having their equipment seized and confiscated.

The airspace restrictions will have an impact on all Aircraft Systems, including those used by the public, private companies and media. Full details of the restrictions are available on the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) website. 

Related topics:HelicoptersCoachMerseyside PoliceAir ambulanceEmergency services