Schoolgirl and driver dead after school bus overturns on motorway

A bus carrying pupils from West Kirby Grammar School and Calday Grange Grammar School overturned on the M53 with two confirmed deaths.

Two people have died after a school bus was involved in a major crash on Friday morning.

The coach struck a reservation on junction 5 of the northbound carriageway just after 8am, Merseyside Police said in a statement. Emergency services and an air ambulance attended as large stretches of the motorway were closed.

A 14-year-old girl and the driver of the bus were sadly confirmed dead by emergency services.

Merseyside Police Chief Superintendent, Graeme Robson, said that eight other children were taken to the Countess of Chester and Arrowe Park hospitals, while others were treated at the scene. Mr Robson confirmed that the bus was a school bus that was taking pupils to West Kirby and Calday Grammar Schools.

He added: “Our thoughts and condolences are very much with their families and friends at this tragic time. Family Liaison Officers are providing specialist support to both families and we are working with both schools and Wirral and Cheshire West Councils to ensure the necessary trauma support is in place for the children on the bus.

“We also know that other children from both schools were on buses travelling in convoy with the bus involved in the incident and witnessed the incident. They too will be provided with appropriate trauma support.”

Director of North West Ambulance Service (NWAS), Joanne Clague said the NWAS declared a major incident earlier today due to the number of potential casualties, and confirmed that 54 people were injured in the crash with two other patients taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital with “serious” injuries.