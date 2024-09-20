Dua Lipa Liverpool: Dua Lipa adds extra Anfield date due to high demand - how to get tickets for 2025 tour
Global pop superstar Dua Lipa will play an extra night at Anfield next summer, due to high demand.
The award-winning singer recently announced one Liverpool date as part of her global Radical Optimism Tour, following her debut as the Friday night headliner at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival earlier this summer.
After the popstar confirmed she would be performing at the home of Liverpool FC on June 24, 2025, O2 Priority customers and LFC season ticket holders were able to access pre-sale tickets, earlier this week.
Shortly after general sale tickets went live on Friday morning (September 20), Liverpool FC announced a second date due to high demand. Dua Lipa will now perform at Anfield stadium on Tuesday June 24 and Wednesday June 25, 2025, with tickets for both concerts now available via Ticketmaster.
Anfield has hosted a number of huge global acts in recent years, including The Rolling Stones and Elton John. This summer the stadium hosted over 250,000 music fans across a memorable five nights for Taylor Swift and P!nk concerts.
Dua Lipa Radical Optimism UK and Ireland tour dates
Dua Lipa Radical Optimism tour set list
- Training Season
- One Kiss
- Illusion
- Break My Heart
- Levitating
- These Walls
- Be the One
- Love Again
- Pretty Please
- Hallucinate
- New Rules
- Electricity
- Cold Heart
- Happy for You
- Physical1
- Don’t Start Now
- Houdini
For more information on her Anfield performance you can visit http://www.liverpoolfc.com/dualipa, while further tour information can also be found at www.dualipa.com.
