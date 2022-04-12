Return flights from Liverpool to Rome cost just £16 for people looking to go international this Easter.

The Easter holidays may be synonymous with choc-filled egg hunts and family fun but for some of us it’s a chance to pack the bags and jet off for a change of scenery.

Airline bookings are booming as friends and families seek cheap ways to get abroad to make some Easter memories.

We took a look for the best deals on flights, which you can book now from Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

Dublin, Ireland: £36 flights

With return flights to Dublin being as low as £36, the destination appears to be a top pick for holiday makers.

Dublin lies on the east coast of Ireland at the mouth of the River Liffey. Cross the river on any of its beautiful bridges to enjoy unique views of landmarks like Trinity College or the Customs House, or explore the beaches just a short distance from the city centre.

With a wide range of things to do with the kids, from visiting the beautiful Newbridge House and Farm to take part in a massive egg hunt, to taking them to the Spring Festival which takes place from April 9 to April 24.

Rome, Italy: £16 flight

Night view of the Basilica St Peter in Rome, Italy. Image: Mapics - stock.adobe.com

If you have the urge to go international for this year, direct flights from Liverpool to Rome airport can be as little as £16 through Ryanair.

There’s ample things to do and see, such as visiting Vatican City, seeing the Gladiator Colosseums or challenging yourself to see if you can conquer ‘The Spanish Steps’ in one go.

Brussels, Belgium: £54 flights

The Grand-Place in Brussels, Belgium. Image: CPN - stock.adobe.com

Flying from Liverpool John Lennon you can nab flights to the beautiful city of Brussels for just £54. There are few cities with such a multicultural feel as Brussels.

As one of the major European centres for politics and with three official languages, this beautiful and multifaceted city will have you believing you’re in a fairytale.

Barcelona: £26 flights

View of the city from Park Guell in Barcelona, Spain. Image: gatsi - stock.adobe.com

For less than £30 you can fly direct to the beautiful Barcelona, as Ryanair offer this gem of a deal over the Easter break.

During your stay you can visit the Barcelona Flower Festival, take a look at the Maremagnum Shopping Centre or celebrate ‘Easter with an edge’ at PortAventura World Espanyol.