The flight to Spain was spotted circling over Wales before heading back to Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

An easyJet plane taking holidaymakers to Spain was forced to abandon its flight and return the Liverpool John Lennon Airport after circling over Wales.

Sunday night's EZY3369 flight was due to arrive at Malaga Airport around midnight local time but only made it as far as Flintshire, where it was spotted flying a low loop for about an hour. The plane then returned to Liverpool and landed safely but was delayed over night after suffering what easyJet described as a 'technical issue'. Aircraft are sometimes held in circling patterns to burn off excess fuel before landing.

​“EasyJet can confirm that flight EZY3369 from Liverpool to Malaga was required to return to Liverpool due to a technical issue and was delayed over night," an spokesperson for the airline said. "We are sorry for any inconvenience this will have caused and did all we could to minimise the impact of the disruption, providing hotel accommodation and meals for those who required them.

"The safety of its passengers and crew is easyJet's highest priority and easyJet operates its fleet of aircraft in strict compliance with all manufacturers’ guidelines.”