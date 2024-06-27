Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Holidaymakers travelling from Liverpool to Lanzarote were delayed overnight.

An easyJet plane headed for Lanzarote was forced to land in London last night after taking off in Liverpool.

The airline’s EZY3363 flight to Arrecife departed Liverpool John Lennon Airport at 7.11pm on Wednesday (June 26) but diverted to London Gatwick due to ‘a technical issue’ with the aircraft.

An easyJet plane headed for Lanzarote was forced to land in London, after taking off in Liverpool. | Getty Images

In a statement on Wednesday evening, easyJet said: “We're sorry that your flight has been delayed overnight. This is due to a technical issue with your aircraft which could not be resolved.”