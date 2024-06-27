easyJet flight from Liverpool Airport to Lanzarote forced to land in London due to 'technical issue'
An easyJet plane headed for Lanzarote was forced to land in London last night after taking off in Liverpool.
The airline’s EZY3363 flight to Arrecife departed Liverpool John Lennon Airport at 7.11pm on Wednesday (June 26) but diverted to London Gatwick due to ‘a technical issue’ with the aircraft.
In a statement on Wednesday evening, easyJet said: “We're sorry that your flight has been delayed overnight. This is due to a technical issue with your aircraft which could not be resolved.”
Passengers stranded in London were offered hotel rooms by the airline and a follow-on flight - with a new number of EZY9363 - is scheduled to leave London at 5.00pm today (June 27), arriving in the Canary Islands at around 9..15pm.
