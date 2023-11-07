easyJet launches new direct route from Liverpool John Lennon Airport
The low-cost airline says the route will open up new holiday and winter sun options.
EasyJet has announced it will launch a new route from Liverpool John Lennon Airport for sun seekers this summer. The low-cost airline will add Enfidha, in Tunisia, to its expanding itinerary.
The new service will fly directly to the North African country, with twice weekly departures, on Mondays and Fridays, commencing from 1 April 2024. Travellers can currently fly to the Tunisian capital of Tunis from Liverpool with German airline Lufthansa, but this service has a stop over in Frankfurt.
Easyjet’s Enfidha destination will provide travellers from Liverpool with new holiday destinations and more options when looking to jet away for some winter sun. The town, in north-eastern Tunisia, is popular with tourists on their way to the picturesque village of Takrouna, or, to the coast of the Gulf of Hammamet, a few kilometres away.
The budget airline added two new winter routes from Liverpool earlier this year, to Lyon, France, and Hurghada, Egypt. The latter will remain a year-round route.
Paul Winfield, Aviation Director at LJLA commented, “We are delighted to offer a new country market from Liverpool and a new route for easyJet from the North West with this new direct service to Tunisia.”
Seats are now available on easyJet.com and via the mobile app meaning customers can book early to get the best fares, from £45.29 (Flights one way per person including taxes).