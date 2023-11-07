The low-cost airline says the route will open up new holiday and winter sun options.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

EasyJet has announced it will launch a new route from Liverpool John Lennon Airport for sun seekers this summer. The low-cost airline will add Enfidha, in Tunisia, to its expanding itinerary.

The new service will fly directly to the North African country, with twice weekly departures, on Mondays and Fridays, commencing from 1 April 2024. Travellers can currently fly to the Tunisian capital of Tunis from Liverpool with German airline Lufthansa, but this service has a stop over in Frankfurt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Easyjet’s Enfidha destination will provide travellers from Liverpool with new holiday destinations and more options when looking to jet away for some winter sun. The town, in north-eastern Tunisia, is popular with tourists on their way to the picturesque village of Takrouna, or, to the coast of the Gulf of Hammamet, a few kilometres away.

The budget airline added two new winter routes from Liverpool earlier this year, to Lyon, France , and Hurghada, Egypt . The latter will remain a year-round route.

Paul Winfield, Aviation Director at LJLA commented, “We are delighted to offer a new country market from Liverpool and a new route for easyJet from the North West with this new direct service to Tunisia.”