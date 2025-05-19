Almost 100 people have given blood at an ‘inspiring’ donation session supported by the family of Elsie Dot Stancombe, one of the young victims of the tragic Southport attack last summer.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsie’s parents Jenni and Dave worked with NHS Blood and Transplant to organise the event through Elsie’s Story, the charity they founded in her memory. The aim of the charity is to support causes that bring communities together and create a legacy of compassion in Elsie’s name.

On Saturday (May 17), almost 100 people donated at the session at St John Stone Church in Southport, which was open to Elsie’s Story supporters and the wider community. More than a quarter were giving blood for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenni and Dave went along to the session and spent time meeting donors and staff and speaking with them about the importance of blood donation. Jenni said: “Although the outcome for Elsie was tragically different, we know that blood transfusions were crucial for many of those injured that day.

Elsie Dot Stancombe. | Family handout

“NHS Blood and Transplant made 10 emergency deliveries of blood to hospitals treating the casualties and that quick response meant the lifesaving blood was available for everyone who needed it.

“For some people here today, giving blood is their way of repaying those whose donations were so vital that day. Others are donating simply because it helps people. Which perfectly captures what Elsie’s Story stands for and what we want to achieve in her name, to create a legacy of love and hope.

Jenni added: “We want Southport to be renowned for the warmth and generosity of its amazing community, not for the events of that day. Today has been a wonderful example of that. The atmosphere was so uplifting and inspiring and we are grateful to all the donors and staff for their support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following a conversation with a parent of a child who was injured that day, it felt really important that Elsie’s Story supported this event. We hope today is just the start as we will continue working closely with NHS Blood and Transplant to encourage new donors and help educate others about the importance of giving blood.”

Southport blood donations. | Submitted

Among the NHS Blood and Transplant staff supporting the session were two members of the transport team based at the Liverpool blood centre who played a critical role in the Southport incident response.

Stephen Kuypers and Dave Oxton were among a team of drivers on shift that day who made 10 emergency blue-light deliveries of vital blood supplies in three hours to four hospitals, including Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Stephen said: “On that dreadful day last July, I took the phone call from our hospital services team informing us of a major incident and instructing us to prepare for emergency deliveries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the height of the response we were making three blue light deliveries an hour, which is extremely rare. I delivered two urgent orders to Alder Hey and Aintree hospitals.

“Hospital colleagues later told us that the quick response of the Liverpool transport team helped ensure that the patients received the best possible care.

“The was a very rewarding message to receive and it meant a lot to the team who all pulled together and put in extra hours that day to ensure all the deliveries were covered.”

Stephen, who also made his first blood donation at yesterday’s session, added: “It was an honour to meet Jenni and Dave today and hear about the incredible work they are doing to continue Elsie’s legacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southport blood donations. | Submitted

“When I was approached to support this session I did not think twice. It felt important to be here and I wanted to donate too as I have O negative blood which is the type the NHS is in urgent need of right now.”

NHS Blood and Transplant is currently making an urgent appeal to blood and platelet donors across England to help fill tens of thousands of appointments at town and city donor centres over the coming days and weeks.

There are concerns that four bank holidays falling in six weeks could push blood supplies to critical levels. Blood donations often drop over bank holiday weekends and currently England remains in Amber alert for low blood stocks.

People with O negative blood are particularly needed right now. O negative is the type that can be given to anyone – known as the universal blood type. Air ambulances and emergency response vehicles carry O negative supplies. Just eight percent of the population have type O negative, but it makes up for around 16 percent of all blood needed by hospitals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People who have a family member with O negative blood are more likely to also have this precious, much-needed blood type.

Across the country there are still thousands of appointments available to fill, with greatest availability at donor centres in major towns and cities, including Birmingham, Bradford, Bristol, Cambridge, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, London, Luton, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham, Plymouth and Sheffield. More information can be found here.